Miss Blackpool - Donna Fleetwood - and other contestants line up for the Blackpool Lions Carnival on Blackpool promenade
Blackpool past in pictures: Here's 22 photo memories showing what the folk of Blackpool were up to in 2006

Taking you back through the years – this week it is the turn of 2006.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 3:45 pm

What were you getting up to back in 2006? The people of Blackpool were up to all sorts as usual. Do you recognise anyone? See yourself in any of the pictures?

1. Blackpool in 2006

Blackpool sailors Phil Nicholson, Gregg Cook, Mike Sharp, Chris Heywood, Nick Slater, and Gaz Powell enjoy their night ashore at the Christmas Tree Ball

Photo: Mike Foster

2. Blackpool in 2006

Opening of The Atrium at Bispham High School, Blackpool, by Jimmy Armfield. Pictured: Jimmy plays for the Gospel Choir - he was has been organist at St Peter's Church, Blackpool for 30 years

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Blackpool in 2006

Dignitaries and local children gather for the opening of a youth shelter at Blackpool Road Playing Fields, St Annes

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 2006

Boundary Primary School, Grange Park, Blackpool celebrating their result in the primary school league tables. Headteacher Dayle Harrison with (from left), Jamie Midgley, Caty Harnett, Shaan Hashmi, Kornelia Choniowko, Sally Rowley, Shannon Farr, and Tina Ward

Photo: Bill Johnson

