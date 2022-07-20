1. Blackpool in 2006
Blackpool sailors Phil Nicholson, Gregg Cook, Mike Sharp, Chris Heywood, Nick Slater, and Gaz Powell enjoy their night ashore at the Christmas Tree Ball
Photo: Mike Foster
2. Blackpool in 2006
Opening of The Atrium at Bispham High School, Blackpool, by Jimmy Armfield. Pictured: Jimmy plays for the Gospel Choir - he was has been organist at St Peter's Church, Blackpool for 30 years
Photo: Bill Johnson
3. Blackpool in 2006
Dignitaries and local children gather for the opening of a youth shelter at Blackpool Road Playing Fields, St Annes
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in 2006
Boundary Primary School, Grange Park, Blackpool celebrating their result in the primary school league tables. Headteacher Dayle Harrison with (from left), Jamie Midgley, Caty Harnett, Shaan Hashmi, Kornelia Choniowko, Sally Rowley, Shannon Farr, and Tina Ward
Photo: Bill Johnson