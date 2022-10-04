It got everyone reminiscing and you commented in your hundreds sharing your memories and the things which stick in your minds. Viewing the lights from the sunroof, Fibre Optic Man – some liked him others were terrified – Daleks, spotting the Tower lit up from the M55 and, of course eating a bag of chips. Wendy Barratt summed it up nicely saying: “Standing and viewing with our head out the sunroof with chips in the car and a sugar dummy around our neck!” And Zoe Wade commented: “The Fibre Optic Man!!!!! I was scared but fascinated.”