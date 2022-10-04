Blackpool Illuminations: 16 retro scenes which capture readers' favourite memories of trips to the Lights
We asked you what memories you hold close to your heart from those childhood trips through the Lights
By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:16 pm
It got everyone reminiscing and you commented in your hundreds sharing your memories and the things which stick in your minds. Viewing the lights from the sunroof, Fibre Optic Man – some liked him others were terrified – Daleks, spotting the Tower lit up from the M55 and, of course eating a bag of chips. Wendy Barratt summed it up nicely saying: “Standing and viewing with our head out the sunroof with chips in the car and a sugar dummy around our neck!” And Zoe Wade commented: “The Fibre Optic Man!!!!! I was scared but fascinated.”
In case you missed them: 16 retro scenes from Blackpool town centre which will take you right back to shopping as a teenager
LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 4