Children's favourite, and still is. Teddy Bears Picnic in 1996

Blackpool Illuminations: 16 retro scenes which capture readers' favourite memories of trips to the Lights

We asked you what memories you hold close to your heart from those childhood trips through the Lights

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:16 pm

It got everyone reminiscing and you commented in your hundreds sharing your memories and the things which stick in your minds. Viewing the lights from the sunroof, Fibre Optic Man – some liked him others were terrified – Daleks, spotting the Tower lit up from the M55 and, of course eating a bag of chips. Wendy Barratt summed it up nicely saying: “Standing and viewing with our head out the sunroof with chips in the car and a sugar dummy around our neck!” And Zoe Wade commented: “The Fibre Optic Man!!!!! I was scared but fascinated.”

1. Lights Memories

Blackpool Illuminations went interactive with the arrival of Fibre Optic Man in 1982 with a rota of council staff volunteers donning the twinkling suit and waving at passers-by alongside the tabelaux on Bispham Cliffs. Were you one of the staff? We would love to hear your memories - [email protected]

2. Lights memories

The welcome sign was a favourite memory. This was in 1999 - year of the alien lights

3. Illuminations memories

This memory came up time and time again - watching the lights through the sunroof (if you had one!)

4. Lights Memories

Everybody remembers the iconic Rocket Tram

