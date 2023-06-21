Blackpool houses for sale: 18 pictures of breathtaking church conversion on Whitegate Drive with five beds and a gym
Spectacular throughout, this incredible church conversion is on the market for £695,000.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
The current owners have named the house ‘Dungraften House’ which at a guess is a tribute to the tireless work they have put in to create their incredibly stylish home. It has so much character but has a modern and tasteful twist with impeccable attention to detail such as solid oak flooring and doors to handcrafted glass. It even has imported door hinges imprinted with churches to retain every ounce of character. Have a look through our gallery, courtesy of estate agents Yopa, North West and Rightmove
