Blackpool Fish and Chip shop nostalgia: 26 pictures of the best loved chippies of the 1990s including Yorkshire Fisheries, The Cottage and Harry Ramsdens
Who doesn’t love fish and chips?
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST
And where better to grab a chippy tea than in Blackpool – arguably the home of the classic British favourite. These were some of the area’s favourites in the 1990s, were any near you? Some are still going strong.
