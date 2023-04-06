News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
54 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
2 hours ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

Blackpool Fish and Chip shop nostalgia: 26 pictures of the best loved chippies of the 1990s including Yorkshire Fisheries, The Cottage and Harry Ramsdens

Who doesn’t love fish and chips?

By Claire Lark
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST

And where better to grab a chippy tea than in Blackpool – arguably the home of the classic British favourite. These were some of the area’s favourites in the 1990s, were any near you? Some are still going strong.

In case you missed them: Fish and chip shops near me: The chippies with a 5 star rating in Blackpool

18 lost scenes of Blackpool's 'dark, dismal and seedy' Talbot Road Bus Station back in the day

21 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool's Bispham area which capture Red Bank Road, Bispham Village and surrounding streets 70s, 80s and 90s

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Harry Ramsden's Fish and Chip Restaraunt on Blackpool Promenade. L-R Colin Dowding, Harry Ramsden's manager Mark Cody, Centrepoint manager Keith Mayren and Bev Roberts

1. Chippies of the 90s

Harry Ramsden's Fish and Chip Restaraunt on Blackpool Promenade. L-R Colin Dowding, Harry Ramsden's manager Mark Cody, Centrepoint manager Keith Mayren and Bev Roberts Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Yorkshire Fisheries on Topping Street has always been a firm favourite

2. Chippies of the 90s

Yorkshire Fisheries on Topping Street has always been a firm favourite Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
The Revoe Chippy on Central Drive, 1998

3. Chippies of the 90s

The Revoe Chippy on Central Drive, 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
The Cottage, one of Blackpool's most popular, in 1997

4. Chippies of the 90s

The Cottage, one of Blackpool's most popular, in 1997 Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
BlackpoolThe CottageBispham