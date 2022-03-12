It was May 1985 and Watford’s pop star chairman spent ages signing autographs for star struck youngsters.

He also brought precious booty. Elton gave Keith, who was retiring from the game, a gold disc of his ‘Goodbye Yellow brick Road’ album and a video cassette of his latest single.

The Gazette reported how the crowd at Bloomfield Road was superb and were rewarded by a terrific display by both teams who played at full throttle.

Watford gave Blackpool a taste of what it took to reach the top flight with a 5-2 win but Blackpool had the consolation of a magnificent goal by Alex Dyer.

Afterwards Keith Mercer tossed his boots to the crowd as a gesture of thanks for a magnificent turn out of more than 4,000.

