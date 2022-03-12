Looks like it could have been a tense moment at Sir Elton focuses on the game
Sir Elton John in the crowds at Blackpool FC - 9 photos from when the pop legend came for Keith Mercer's testimonial match

These photos show Sir Elton John in the directors stand at Blackpool FC when he came to watch Blackpool striker Keith Mercer’s testimonial match.

By Claire Lark
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 4:55 am

It was May 1985 and Watford’s pop star chairman spent ages signing autographs for star struck youngsters.

He also brought precious booty. Elton gave Keith, who was retiring from the game, a gold disc of his ‘Goodbye Yellow brick Road’ album and a video cassette of his latest single.

The Gazette reported how the crowd at Bloomfield Road was superb and were rewarded by a terrific display by both teams who played at full throttle.

Watford gave Blackpool a taste of what it took to reach the top flight with a 5-2 win but Blackpool had the consolation of a magnificent goal by Alex Dyer.

Afterwards Keith Mercer tossed his boots to the crowd as a gesture of thanks for a magnificent turn out of more than 4,000.

1. Elton John at Blackpool FC

Keith Mercer looking happy enough as he led out Blackpool for his Bloomfield Road swansong. But four-year old son Nathan proved a reluctant mascot

2. Elton John at Blackpool FC

Signing an autograph for a fan

3. Elton John at Blackpool FC

Keith Mercer, Ken Chadwick, Sam Ellis and Elton John

4. Elton John at Blackpool FC

Elton John sat in the Blackpool directors stand during the Keith Mercer testimonial match between Blackpool and Watford. On his right is former Arsenal boss Bertie Mee

