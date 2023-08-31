News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Brilliant crowd scene with DJ Des Mitchell back in 2008Brilliant crowd scene with DJ Des Mitchell back in 2008
Brilliant crowd scene with DJ Des Mitchell back in 2008

37 amazing pictures of Blackpool's Club Sanuk when it dominated a decade

Club Sanuk dominated the night club scene in the 00s and built up a brilliant following.
By Claire Lark
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

It welcomed celebrities through its doors and was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue. At the time in-house resident music spinner DJ Dave Pope orchestrated those memorable I Love Sunday party nights. Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…

In case you missed them: 31 amazing scenes from Blackpool pubs and clubs on the Golden Mile in the 80s and 90s

17 fantastic scenes inside Blackpool pubs in the early 2000s - including Lifeboat Pub, Last Orders and Auctioneer

40 fantastic scenes from Blackpool Heaven and Hell Nightclub when it was at its height in the 00s

Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk

1. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Shabaz who starred in Big Brother and friend in 2006

2. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Shabaz who starred in Big Brother and friend in 2006 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Robyn Willars and Gemma Forshaw

3. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Robyn Willars and Gemma Forshaw Photo: Christian Blake

Photo Sales
Craig Smith - Club Sanuk DJ in 2006

4. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Craig Smith - Club Sanuk DJ in 2006 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Inside Club Sanuk - the place was buzzing with atmosphere

5. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Inside Club Sanuk - the place was buzzing with atmosphere Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront

6. Memories of Club Sanuk

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront Photo: Christian Blake

Photo Sales
Kerrie Bilson who helped serve the drinks, 2006. Pictures by Christian Blake

7. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Kerrie Bilson who helped serve the drinks, 2006. Pictures by Christian Blake Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Alex Fielding and Holly Wilkinson, 2007

8. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Alex Fielding and Holly Wilkinson, 2007 Photo: Christian Blake

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool