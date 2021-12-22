They are from Fylde and the wider Wyre area and show all the Christmas magic in schools during the 1990s and 2000s. This is the third part of our retro Nativity series. Part One can be found HERE showing schools in Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys. Blackpool schools are featured in Part Two HERE. Why not have a look at these Christmas memories from Blackpool in the 1990s.
King Edward Infants Christmas play - Tom Thumb
Front - Liam Carr (Tom Thumb) Back - Ellie Rostron-Jones, Toby Weighman, Adrienne Hewitt and Harry Syms (Scrooge)
Megan Haines, Mark Chadwick and Emma Brindle prepare for their nativity called Christmas Around the World at Treales School, 1996
Children from Wesham CE County Primary School juniors Nativity Kirkham, 1997
Georgina Dawson and Joseph Kelly in the story of The little Angel performed at St Peters RC School, Lytham, 1997