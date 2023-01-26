News you can trust since 1873
31 memorable scenes from pubs and clubs on Blackpool Golden Mile in the 80s, 90s and 00s - including Linekars and Brannigans

This collection of nightlife memories focus on the venues located in prime position on Blackpool seafront.

By Claire Lark
12 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:54pm

They go right back to the 80’s (even a one-off from 1978) and through the next couple of memorable decades. They will take you back to another era, when Friday and Saturday nights thrived - you might spot someone you know…

1. Pubs on the Prom

Linekar's Bar, Blackpool - DJ Andy Cruise (left) with club owner Peter Bowlt, 1998

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Pubs on the Prom

Star Trail final at The Talk of the Coast in 2006. Back, from left, Louise Davis, "SH-BANG", Mark Edmundson, January Woodhead, Daniel Fox, Soraya Mafi and Jodie Lawson. Front, from left, Chris Tame, Angele Flukes, Paul Michaels, Marc Gunjal and Aiden Grimshaw.

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Pubs on the Prom

Linekers Bar in 2000

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Pubs on the Prom

Waiter Pedro, cocktail makers Andrew and Carol at Brannigans add to the excitement of the coffee bar in 1989

Photo: National World

