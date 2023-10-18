News you can trust since 1873
31 incredible Blackpool retro pictures which show derelict and demolished buildings down the decades

Blackpool has certainly changed through the years.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST

Whilst one building is flattened, another pops up somewhere else in an ever-evolving landscape. And it’s been happening for decades as these brilliant pictures show various stages of demolition and regeneration across the town. Old theatres have gone, shops, industrial buildings. Take a look and see if you can recognise any…

After many attempt the tractor crane and traction engine pull down the huge wall left standing amid the ruins of Boots in 1936 after a huge fire

1. Demolished Blackpool

After many attempt the tractor crane and traction engine pull down the huge wall left standing amid the ruins of Boots in 1936 after a huge fire Photo: Submit

The site as Blackpool's Queens Theatre demolished to make way for a new C&A store

2. Demolished Blackpool

The site as Blackpool's Queens Theatre demolished to make way for a new C&A store Photo: submit

Derelict Greenhouses on Fisher's Lane in Marton in the 60s and 70s. They were later demolished

3. Demolished Blackpool

Derelict Greenhouses on Fisher's Lane in Marton in the 60s and 70s. They were later demolished Photo: Submit

Charisse Fashions and United Cattle Products (UCP) being demolished to make way for a new Boots store in 1976 in Bank Hey Street

4. Demolished Blackpool

Charisse Fashions and United Cattle Products (UCP) being demolished to make way for a new Boots store in 1976 in Bank Hey Street Photo: submit

Protest on the boarding which surrounded Derby Baths after it was demolished in 1990

5. Demolished Blackpool

Protest on the boarding which surrounded Derby Baths after it was demolished in 1990 Photo: submit

With the old railway station gone, work began on the car park and shopping complex which became Fine Fare, Wilkinsons, Food Giant... it has been flattened again as part of the Talbot Gateway

6. Demolished Blackpool

With the old railway station gone, work began on the car park and shopping complex which became Fine Fare, Wilkinsons, Food Giant... it has been flattened again as part of the Talbot Gateway Photo: Submit

