This photo shows the enormous hull at low tide
This photo shows the enormous hull at low tide

27 scenes which capture the drama of the Riverdance and the aftermath of one of the Fylde Coast's most memorable sea incidents

A winter storm sealed the fate of the Riverdance ferry when it became stranded on the sands in January 2008.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:45 pm

The ferry ran aground in Cleveleys - pushed to the shallows by a huge wave. The crew declared a mayday while sailing the vessel from Warrenpoint in Northern Ireland to Heysham. The accident, which left the ship stricken for the best part of a year, and the major rescue mission which involved three helicopters, two lifeboats, and a small army of emergency workers on the shore, attracted significant media attention. It was a dramatic sight. A sight which saw 100,000 tourists flock to the promenade to catch a glimpse of the Riverdance. The ferry was further bashed by heavy seas and it sank deeper and deeper into the sands. There was no way of righting it and so salvagers faced the heavy task of breaking it up. We reported extensively on the tenth anniversary back in 2018 and now we rewind with a gallery of photos which captured the scenes and the aftermath.

From the archives: Riverdance 10 years on: The frantic final minutes aboard the ill-fated ferryIn case you missed it: Streets, landmarks and shops on the Fylde Coast that set the scene in the 1990sLOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. Riverdance

Containers spill out to the beach in this dramatic shot

Photo Sales

2. Riverdance

The bow of the Riverdance had been removed in this photo

Photo Sales

3. Riverdance

Stranded at sunset watched by onlookers

Photo Sales

4. Riverdance

Someone with a sense of humour had erected this unofficial sign

Photo Sales
CleveleysNorthern IrelandHeysham
Next Page
Page 1 of 7