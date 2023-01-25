News you can trust since 1873
27 films and TV shows you probably didn't know were filmed in Blackpool - from Waterloo Road to World on Fire and Netflix Feel Good

From the Illuminations to the famous Tower, the beaches and piers, our town has drawn more than just tourists over the years.

By Claire Lark
24 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 1:09pm

The bright lights of Blackpool has also attracted movie story writers who have used the Hollywood of the north to set their blockbusting tales. And TV dramas too, so many of them going right back to the 1990s where some of our best-loved actors have descended on Blackpool to do what they do best. You’ll definitely remember some of them but others might be a surprise…

1. Christmas Lights

Robson Green filming TV drama Christmas Lights at Weeton Army Barracks. It was one of the biggest TV hits of 2004

Photo: Martin Bostock

2. Our Girl

Michelle Keegan takes a break while filming in Fleetwood for drama series Our Girl, 2016

Photo: Submit

3. Coronation Street

Blackpool has always been a firm favourite for scenes and storylines away from the cobbles of Coronation Street. Remember when character Alan Bradley was famously struck by a tram? It drew thousands of viewers. This is Michael LeVell as Kevin Webster with his son Jack, played by Blackpool actor Kyran Bowes, in another tram scene.

Photo: Dave Nelson

4. World on Fire

Filming of the British drama World on Fire, starring Helen Hunt and Sean Bean, at St Annes beach

Photo: Daniel Martino

