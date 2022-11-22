News you can trust since 1873
Do you remember these places? Blockbuster on Whitegate Drive and the Can Stop
25 pictures which will have you reminiscing over trips to Blockbuster, video rental shops and Blackpool's popular off-licences in the 90s and 00s

Whilst we add our favourite tipples to our weekly shopping trolley and tune into Netflix to binge on films and our favourite series, back in the day it was a whole different story.

By Claire Lark
38 minutes ago

For many it was calling in at the off-licence before nipping in to the nearest video rental shop to choose a DVD movie, or if you’re older still, VHS videos. A pizza thrown in or a chippy tea and some sweets for the kids would add to a night at home through the 90s and 00s. These pictures remind Blackpool of it’s most popular off-licences, which you may remember, as well at the premier video rental place – Blockbuster - and the independent ones which were the go-to places a few decades ago.

1. Retro Night In

The Woodlands off-licence store on Woodlands Grove in 1996

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Retro Night In

Ian Clarke outside his Booze Buster off-licence on Lytham Road

Photo: Rob Lock

3. Retro Night In

Blockbuster in Whitegate Drive

Photo: Mike Foster

4. Retro Night In

Flickers Video Store and sweet shop

Photo: Rob Lock

