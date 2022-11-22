For many it was calling in at the off-licence before nipping in to the nearest video rental shop to choose a DVD movie, or if you’re older still, VHS videos. A pizza thrown in or a chippy tea and some sweets for the kids would add to a night at home through the 90s and 00s. These pictures remind Blackpool of it’s most popular off-licences, which you may remember, as well at the premier video rental place – Blockbuster - and the independent ones which were the go-to places a few decades ago.