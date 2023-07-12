25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1965 including The Beatles at the ABC, Blackpool Airport and Doctor Who Daleks
These pictures are straight from the Swinging Sixties in the middle of an important decade in history.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Blackpool was enjoying its heyday with millions of people choosing it for holidays. The entertainment industry boomed – including gigs with The Beatles and changes to the landscape were afoot.
