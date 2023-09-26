25 nostalgic pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1972 from a Concorde flight to Blackpool Victoria Hospital stabbings
These pictures throw back to 1972.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST
It was a year of turblunace – and disaster. A plane crashed at Pontins, there was a horrific incident at Blackpool Victoria Hospital when an eye doctor stabbed three children and there was a fire at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It was a year of strikes in industry but it was also a year of new attractions in Blackpool.
