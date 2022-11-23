24 pictures which will have you reminiscing over trips to Blockbuster and Blackpool off-licences in the 90s and 00s
Whilst we add our favourite tipples to our weekly shopping trolley and tune into Netflix to binge on films and our favourite series, back in the day it was a whole different story.
By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago
For many it was calling in at the off-licence before nipping in to the nearest video rental shop to choose a DVD movie, or if you’re older still, VHS videos. A pizza thrown in or a chippy tea and some sweets for the kids would add to a night at home through the 90s and 00s. These pictures remind Blackpool of it’s most popular off-licences, which you may remember, as well at the premier video rental place – Blockbuster - and the independent ones which were the go-to places a few decades ago.
