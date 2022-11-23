News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Do you remember these places? Blockbuster on Whitegate Drive and the Can Stop
Do you remember these places? Blockbuster on Whitegate Drive and the Can Stop

24 pictures which will have you reminiscing over trips to Blockbuster and Blackpool off-licences in the 90s and 00s

Whilst we add our favourite tipples to our weekly shopping trolley and tune into Netflix to binge on films and our favourite series, back in the day it was a whole different story.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

For many it was calling in at the off-licence before nipping in to the nearest video rental shop to choose a DVD movie, or if you’re older still, VHS videos. A pizza thrown in or a chippy tea and some sweets for the kids would add to a night at home through the 90s and 00s. These pictures remind Blackpool of it’s most popular off-licences, which you may remember, as well at the premier video rental place – Blockbuster - and the independent ones which were the go-to places a few decades ago.

In case you missed them: Scenes from Brannigans in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s - 42 pictures that will take you right back

15 photo memories from around Blackpool town centre which show how it used to look

27 Blackpool landladies you might remember from the town's pubs in the 90s and 00s

1. Film night - 90s style

Choices Video sales advisor Lisa Hughes (left) and assistant manager Anita Cooper with a selection of films to rent

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

2. Retro Film Night

The Wine Shop in Whitegate Drive

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

3. Retro Film Night

Blockbuster, in Kilnhouse Lane

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. Retro Film Night

Rossendales Off licence - Juliette Mc Donald and Brian Wager, 1997

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
BlackpoolNetflix