It’s nearly 30 years since Funny Girls first opened at its original Queen Street venue and the talented Girls have delighted audiences with their incredible wit and charm through their drag show ever since.

Founded by Basil Newby MBE, the venue’s first home was a converted corner shop and was an instant success. In 2002, Funny Girls moved to the former Odeon Cinema building in Dickson Road to a grand opening which was performed by no other than Joan Collins. It has remained at the top of Blackpool’s entertainment ever since…