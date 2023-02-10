News you can trust since 1873
23 scenes of Blackpool's legendary Funny Girls - the shows, the Girls and the people who loved it right back to 1994

It’s a unique part of Blackpool’s entertainment – there’s nowhere quite like it.

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago

It’s nearly 30 years since Funny Girls first opened at its original Queen Street venue and the talented Girls have delighted audiences with their incredible wit and charm through their drag show ever since.

Founded by Basil Newby MBE, the venue’s first home was a converted corner shop and was an instant success. In 2002, Funny Girls moved to the former Odeon Cinema building in Dickson Road to a grand opening which was performed by no other than Joan Collins. It has remained at the top of Blackpool’s entertainment ever since…

1. Memories of Funny Girls

Funny Girls in 1994

2. Memories of Funny Girls

Crowd queue to the see the show back in 1999

3. Memories of Funny Girls

The momentous opening night at Funny Girls in 2002

4. Memories of Funny Girls

Tenth Birthday Celebration night at 'Funny Girls' in 2004

