23 pictures showing just what life was like in 1991 for people in Blackpool

Our delve into the archives bringing you the best picture memories throughout the decades

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

This time it is a look at what life was like for the folk of Blackpool back in 1991. Do you recognise yourself? Or any of your friends? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1990. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1989. MORE MEMORIES: Photos taking you back to 1988

1. Blackpool in 1991

Anchorsholme Primary School pupils visit Blackpool and Fylde College. Tony Ashton, senior lecturer in surveying, supervises the children weighing building materials. From left: Mr Ashton, Andrew Crump, Andrew Dawson, Mark Coop, student Ellis Logan, Andrew Ward, Toby Colson and Darren Pilkington

2. Blackpool in 1991

These two players got first use of the brand new squash courts at BAe Warton Sports and Social Club. The courts figure among a series of new sports developments at the club. Pictured are Chairman of the Sports Committee John Holdon, with Alison Wake, who is chief of design-advanced technology

3. Blackpool in 1991

Move over Rudolph - Santa has decided it's a lot less bother with a hover. Father Christmas arrived at Newton Bluecoat CE Primary School, near Preston, aboard a hovercraft, and thrilled youngster with rides around the grounds

4. Blackpool in 1991

A headmaster and his wife are looking forward to a busy time when they say farewell to a Lancashire grammar school after nearly 20 years. Mr Malcolm Summerlee is retiring as head of Kirkham Grammar School, Kirkham. He and his wife Joy will be leaving their home in the school grounds at the end of term and are heading for a new life in the Lake District

