Our delve into the archives bringing you the best picture memories throughout the decades
1. Blackpool in 1991
Anchorsholme Primary School pupils visit Blackpool and Fylde College. Tony Ashton, senior lecturer in surveying, supervises the children weighing building materials. From left: Mr Ashton, Andrew Crump, Andrew Dawson, Mark Coop, student Ellis Logan, Andrew Ward, Toby Colson and Darren Pilkington
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in 1991
These two players got first use of the brand new squash courts at BAe Warton Sports and Social Club. The courts figure among a series of new sports developments at the club. Pictured are Chairman of the Sports Committee John Holdon, with Alison Wake, who is chief of design-advanced technology
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in 1991
Move over Rudolph - Santa has decided it's a lot less bother with a hover. Father Christmas arrived at Newton Bluecoat CE Primary School, near Preston, aboard a hovercraft, and thrilled youngster with rides around the grounds
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in 1991
A headmaster and his wife are looking forward to a busy time when they say farewell to a Lancashire grammar school after nearly 20 years. Mr Malcolm Summerlee is retiring as head of Kirkham Grammar School, Kirkham. He and his wife Joy will be leaving their home in the school grounds at the end of term and are heading for a new life in the Lake District
Photo: Archive