20 magical memories of Christmas Nativity plays at schools in Lytham, St Annes, Weeton, Freckleton and Kirkham in the 90s and 00s

This photo gallery jogs the memory of Nativity plays at primary school but are you captured in any of our photos?

By Claire Lark
2 hours ago

They are from schools in the South Fylde area and show all the Christmas magic during the 1990s and 2000s.

1. Nativity Memories

St John's School, Warton nativity. Are you Sara or Benjamin pictured in 1996

2. Nativity Memories

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School foundation and nursery nativity, 2005

3. Nativity Memories

Weeton St Michaels CE School, 2006

4. Nativity Memories

St Michaels School Kirkham nativity, 1996

