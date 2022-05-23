Tracey Dior: "The laughing clown at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the sound of the trams, horse and carriages"
Tracey Dior: "The laughing clown at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the sound of the trams, horse and carriages"

20 images capturing memories of the senses as you reminisce over the iconic sounds and smells that always remind you of Blackpool

There’s no denying it, certain sounds and smells can take you right back to a moment in time.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:29 pm

We asked you what iconic sounds and smells remind you of Blackpool and we had some interesting comments. We’ve pulled together some of the best and dug into the archive for photos to illustrate some of those memories. From seagulls and salt air to screaming tourists on The Big One and the sound of ‘five gas lighters for a pound’ there were some great suggestions.

1. The Big One

James Daniel Marinker: "The sound for me is the guests on the big one screaming as the coaster descends down the first drop and the Motown music booming out of soul suite. Love it."

Photo: submit

2. Candy floss was high on the list of that sweet smell synonymous with the seaside

Dianne Beetham: "The smell of Fish and Chips ,Candyfloss, hotdogs and donuts as you walk along the seafront. Also the sound of the arcades, children all excited ,the horse and carriages clip clopping along the road, the seagulls and the trams ringing their bells along the track.

Photo: National World

3. Arabian Derby at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Jon Holland: "The racing on the Arabian Derby"

Photo: Rob Lock

4. The sound of the trains

Adam Fishwick: "Ismail coffee factory on Cocker Street and the trains screeching in at Blackpool North Station"

Photo: Bill Johnson

