19 scenes inside Blackpool Tower Ballroom - an icon of elegance through the decades of time
It is one of the most spectacular dance arenas in the world.
By Claire Lark
5 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:17pm
Blackpool Tower Ballroom has attracted an elegant crowd since it opened in 1894 and has more recently become a famous location for Strictly Come Dancing.
The floor, which measures 120ft by 102ft, is made up of 30,602 blocks of oak, mahogany and walnut placed together to create a unique design.
It suffered a devastating fire in the mid-50s but was painstakingly put back to together, piece by piece, and still retains the magnificent glory which is is famous for. It truly is the pride of Blackpool.
These photos are a small snapshot of life inside the ballroom, including its maintenance, the Wurlitzer and Strictly Come Dancing.
