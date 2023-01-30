It is one of the most spectacular dance arenas in the world.

Blackpool Tower Ballroom has attracted an elegant crowd since it opened in 1894 and has more recently become a famous location for Strictly Come Dancing.

The floor, which measures 120ft by 102ft, is made up of 30,602 blocks of oak, mahogany and walnut placed together to create a unique design.

It suffered a devastating fire in the mid-50s but was painstakingly put back to together, piece by piece, and still retains the magnificent glory which is is famous for. It truly is the pride of Blackpool.

These photos are a small snapshot of life inside the ballroom, including its maintenance, the Wurlitzer and Strictly Come Dancing.

We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

In case you missed them: 16 buildings in Blackpool which embraced the Art Deco style including some lost and forgotten

1 . Blackpool Tower Ballroom This was as the ballroom looked in 1999 Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Tower Ballroom Come Dancing days in 1999 Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Tower Ballroom A packed dancefloor in the 1940s Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . National World The live final of BBC Televisions Strictly Come Dancing from the ballroom in 2004 - Tess Daly and Sir Bruce Forsyth keep on dancing Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales