18 pictures of Palatine High School in the 1990s

These picture memories will have everyone talking and remembering their school days at one of Blackpool’s largest secondary schools.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Apr 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST

They are all from that era and show different elements of school life including athletics, drama and life in the classrooms. The school changed to South Shore Academy in 2006 but for those in these photos it will always be Palatine. Are you pictured, or can you spot your classmates?

Pupils performed Heartbreak Hotel in 1997. Aaron Bowkett is pictured with Emma Walker , Victoria Griffiths (seated), Nicola Neild and Carla Chadwick.

1. Palatine High 90s

Pupils performed Heartbreak Hotel in 1997. Aaron Bowkett is pictured with Emma Walker , Victoria Griffiths (seated), Nicola Neild and Carla Chadwick. Photo: Bill Johnson

Filling of a new pond at Palatine High School, 1998. Eleven-year old Juan Montero mans the hose, helped by a team from South Shore Fire Station and fellow pupils

2. Palatine High 90s

Filling of a new pond at Palatine High School, 1998. Eleven-year old Juan Montero mans the hose, helped by a team from South Shore Fire Station and fellow pupils Photo: Bill Johnson

Back to school for Blackpool Education Committee chairman Councillor Eddie Collett, after he opened the new open learning area, 1998

3. Palatine High 90s

Back to school for Blackpool Education Committee chairman Councillor Eddie Collett, after he opened the new open learning area, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Blackpool Secondary Schools Athletic Association annual championship, held at Stanley Park Arena, 1997. Charmaine Reid (14) of Palatine High School - winning the U16 girls 100m

4. Palatine High 90s

Blackpool Secondary Schools Athletic Association annual championship, held at Stanley Park Arena, 1997. Charmaine Reid (14) of Palatine High School - winning the U16 girls 100m Photo: Bill Johnson

This was teacher Nicki Bruns who reperesenting GB at World Gymnastics Championships, 1999

5. Palatine High 90s

This was teacher Nicki Bruns who reperesenting GB at World Gymnastics Championships, 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

Scott Paxton from Palatine clearing the bar in the U15 high jump ar Blackpool Secondary School athletics championships, 1999

6. Palatine High 90s

Scott Paxton from Palatine clearing the bar in the U15 high jump ar Blackpool Secondary School athletics championships, 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

Palatine High School pupils Mathew Wheelhouse (left) and Nicholas Whiteside, duelling under the supervision of Caroline Oakes (from the Shakespearean Young People's Theatre) in 1999

7. Palatine High 90s

Palatine High School pupils Mathew Wheelhouse (left) and Nicholas Whiteside, duelling under the supervision of Caroline Oakes (from the Shakespearean Young People's Theatre) in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

14-year-old Lisa Martin of Palatine High School unveiled a Millennium banner helped by the Mayor of Blackpool-Councillor Bill Burgess, at Blackpool Town Hall

8. Palatine High 90s

14-year-old Lisa Martin of Palatine High School unveiled a Millennium banner helped by the Mayor of Blackpool-Councillor Bill Burgess, at Blackpool Town Hall Photo: Bill Johnson

