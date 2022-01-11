They revisit some of the news stories that happened - the fire at St Annes Pier in 1974, a Royal visit to Lytham and the bread strike of 1978. The music from the 70s brought the teenagers out to discover the trend of disco dancing and a new high school was opened too. There are also pictures which will take you back to school and memories of what the area looked like back in the day.
