Teenagers live it up at a disco in St Annes in 1974
These photos are glimpse into the past of Lytham and St Annes around 50 years ago.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:45 pm

They revisit some of the news stories that happened - the fire at St Annes Pier in 1974, a Royal visit to Lytham and the bread strike of 1978. The music from the 70s brought the teenagers out to discover the trend of disco dancing and a new high school was opened too. There are also pictures which will take you back to school and memories of what the area looked like back in the day.

King Edward VII School pupils distribute logs for senior citizens in Lytham and St Annes in 1962

Mopping up in Lytham at the Ribble Cruising Club building on the river bank following a flood in 1977

Classmates at Lytham C of E School, March 1976. What was the event?

A Save Our pier meeting at St Annes in 1975

