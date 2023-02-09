News you can trust since 1873
16 scenes inside Blackpool Golden Mile arcades in the 80s and 90s - the era of pinball, retro gaming and slot machines

This clutch of photos revived from the archives were probably taken for a feature showing life inside Blackpool’s amusement arcades.

By Claire Lark
9 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 3:51pm

Silcocks Funland and other popular venues are featured and give a real insight into what arcades were like some 30 years ago. Have they changed much? The technology certainly has but the lure of the bright lights and slot machines remains just as it was back in the day. The retro games on display will take you right back.

1. Inside the Arcades

At the slot machines on Blackpool's Golden Mile, late 80s

2. Inside the Arcades

A scene from 1995 in the Golden Mile arcades

3. Inside the Arcades

Always a popular attraction - the Arabian Camel Derby

4. Inside the Arcades

Fun Palace with prize bingo in the background, 1992

Blackpool