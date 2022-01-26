The once thriving pub trade was still booming in the 2000's before changes to social culture saw a devastating dip for many in the licensing trade. During the decade and famous for its nightlife, Blackpool was home to some much-loved venues away from the bright lights of the main tourist centre. Each area had a clutch of it's own community pubs - the Dinmore on Grange Park, The Oxford in Marton and The Hop Inn in central Blackpool. But whilst the downturn in trade called time on many pubs, others have continued to thrive and are still very much the beating heart of the community. LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire NostalgiaIn case you missed it: Factory life in the 1980s and 1990s