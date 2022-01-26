The Hop Inn on Cookson Street in 2003. It served its last pint in 2021 and will become a dental practice as part of the ongoing Talbot Gateway scheme. It will, however, retain its historic frontage
16 pictures which show some of Blackpool's favourite pubs in the noughties

These photos remember the Fylde's popular drinking spots during the decade of the noughties. Some are now lost but others are still very much a part of the resort's social scene.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:45 pm

The once thriving pub trade was still booming in the 2000's before changes to social culture saw a devastating dip for many in the licensing trade. During the decade and famous for its nightlife, Blackpool was home to some much-loved venues away from the bright lights of the main tourist centre. Each area had a clutch of it's own community pubs - the Dinmore on Grange Park, The Oxford in Marton and The Hop Inn in central Blackpool. But whilst the downturn in trade called time on many pubs, others have continued to thrive and are still very much the beating heart of the community. LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire NostalgiaIn case you missed it: Factory life in the 1980s and 1990s

1. Pubs in the noughties

The Clifton Arms as it was in 2007. It is now a Toby carvery

2. Pubs in the noughties

The Queens in Talbot Road, 2008. It is still a popular community pub run by Amber Taverns

3. Pubs in the noughties

Uncle Peter Websters pub on Central Promanade, Blackpool, 2009

4. Pubs of the noughties

The Royal on Marton Drive in 2004. It is now a Tesco Express

