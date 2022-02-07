It was when Fleetwood Town FC had played in the final of the FA Vase at Wembley against Halesowen Town in 1985. It had been a weekend full of elation, emotion and despair following a 3-1 defeat but Fleetwood Town players returned home to a welcome that pushed them to another emotional peak. A crowd of 16,000 had turned out to watch the game at Wembley and those who went from Fleetwood were back on the streets of the port and at the Marine Hall to cheer the team home. Were you there? Send us your memories [email protected]LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia In case you missed it: 15 picture memories from the heart of Blackpool which will take you back to the 1980s