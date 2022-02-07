Crowds in the gardens of the Marine Hall for the homecoming of Fleetwood Town FC following the final of the FA Vase at Wembley in 1985
14 photos from 1985 which show fans welcoming home Fleetwood Town FC from a Wembley final

These photos look back to when a little town with a big heart turned out to say thank you.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 7th February 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:42 pm

It was when Fleetwood Town FC had played in the final of the FA Vase at Wembley against Halesowen Town in 1985. It had been a weekend full of elation, emotion and despair following a 3-1 defeat but Fleetwood Town players returned home to a welcome that pushed them to another emotional peak. A crowd of 16,000 had turned out to watch the game at Wembley and those who went from Fleetwood were back on the streets of the port and at the Marine Hall to cheer the team home.

1. Fleetwood Town FC 1985

Fleetwood Town supporters in the crowd at the FA Vase final at Wembley, 1985

2. Fleetwood Town FC 1985

The Gazette's billboard stated 'Pride of the Coast' as Fleetwood welcomed home their team from Wembley

3. Fleetwood Town FC 1985

Fans lined the streets to welcome home the team after their Wembley clash

4. Fleetwood Town FC 1985

Ahead of the game against Halesowen, Fleetwood Town players taste the magic of Wembley. Pictured are Howard Taylor, Steve Trainor and Ian Cain

