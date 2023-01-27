News you can trust since 1873
11 evocative images of schools lost to history in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Lytham

For those who went to these schools, this collection of pictures will stir the memories of school days.

By Claire Lark
21 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 10:14am

They are all long gone due to closures, mergers and changes to the education system and most of the school buildings have been demolished or rebuilt.

1. Lost Schools

Knowle High School was Palatine High School before 1988 when the name change was introduced. It reverted back to Palatine for a while before the school became South Shore Academy in 2013. The building itself is long gone

Photo: Peter Emmett

2. Lost Schools

Collegiate High School, Blackpool in 2013. By 2014 the school had merged with Bispham High School to form Blackpool Aspire Academy. The building was pulled down and a new school was built on Blackpool Old Road

Photo: submit

3. Lost Schools

Greenlands High School closed its doors as a school for girls in 2000 and the building became Bispham High School until 2014. It was pulled down in 2017

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Lost Schools

Arnold School in Lytham Road. The independent school merged with King Edward VII and Queen Mary School (KEQMS) in Lytham in September 2012, forming Arnold KEQMS. The old building was demolished in 2018

Photo: library

BlackpoolLythamFleetwood