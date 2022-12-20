News you can trust since 1873
11 emotive memories of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's lost Log Flume ride - before it was dismantled

The Log Flume was one of the first rides many people experienced as a child at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

By Claire Lark
16 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 9:09am

It’s tame drops, added with the anticipation of getting a real soaking was pure fun for children. Seating three or four kids, there was the negotiation about who sat at the front to take the brunt of the big splash – the bravest, craziest or eldest usually ended up prime position. The Log Flume took two years to build with 20 engineers, painters and carpenters starting work on erecting the ride in 1965. In 1967 Pleasure Beach bosses were the first to be soaked on it, followed by the workers and then, finally, the paying punters. It grew out of the boating lake at the site which was later home to the Tom Sawyer raft ride, a more serene way of enjoying the water, unless you happened to be going under the Log Flume at the time! Sadly, as the desire for faster, taller and scarier rides grew, the Log Flume’s days were numbered and it finally closed down in 2006.

1. Log Flume Memories

The Log Flume was everyone's favourite childhood ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Two pictures from different eras show the very last ride in 2006 to the left and a scene from the 1980s - the anticipation on their faces is palpable

Photo: National World

2. Log Flume Memories

This was the construction of the Log Flume, does anyone know what year it was?

Photo: Rob Lock

3. Log Flume Memories

Children enjoying the Log Flume in November 1995

Photo: National World

4. Log Flume Memories

Great scene from the 1980s which shows one of the big drops

Photo: National World

Blackpool Pleasure Beach