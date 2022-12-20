It’s tame drops, added with the anticipation of getting a real soaking was pure fun for children. Seating three or four kids, there was the negotiation about who sat at the front to take the brunt of the big splash – the bravest, craziest or eldest usually ended up prime position. The Log Flume took two years to build with 20 engineers, painters and carpenters starting work on erecting the ride in 1965. In 1967 Pleasure Beach bosses were the first to be soaked on it, followed by the workers and then, finally, the paying punters. It grew out of the boating lake at the site which was later home to the Tom Sawyer raft ride, a more serene way of enjoying the water, unless you happened to be going under the Log Flume at the time! Sadly, as the desire for faster, taller and scarier rides grew, the Log Flume’s days were numbered and it finally closed down in 2006.