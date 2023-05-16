News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

10 great movies filmed in Blackpool ranked by their IMDb rating

Blackpool’s seaside appeal has enticed the movie makers throughout the years.

By Claire Lark
Published 16th May 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:58 BST

So we’ve put together a league table for some of the best movies where Blackpool has featured as a location with their IMDb ratings. Some have been blockbuster hits with famous names such as Diego Luna and Samuel L Jackson but they all have one thing in common, they were where Blackpool starred too.

In case you missed them: You're not really from Blackpool if you haven't done most of these 19 things…

12 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs still open in Blackpool - including Dutton Arms and Lifeboat Inn

17 unseen pictures which go beyond the gates of Blackpool Pontins to the lost era of British holiday camps

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

It's not every day you see a Stormtrooper strolling along Cleveleys seafront but this was when Star Wars descended on the coast to film the Star Wars series Andor. It starred Diego Luna who played Cassian Andor which was partly filmed in Cleveleys. Rating 8.4

1. Star Wars Andor

It's not every day you see a Stormtrooper strolling along Cleveleys seafront but this was when Star Wars descended on the coast to film the Star Wars series Andor. It starred Diego Luna who played Cassian Andor which was partly filmed in Cleveleys. Rating 8.4 Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
Funland was filmed in Blackpool for BBC3. Pictured are Daniel Mayes as Carter, Kris Marshall as Dudley and Sarah Smart as Lola. The plot focused on Carter Krantz who arrives in Blackpool to investigate who killed his mother. He gets a job in the local strip club and soon realises that the town has many dark secrets. Rating 8.2

2. Funland

Funland was filmed in Blackpool for BBC3. Pictured are Daniel Mayes as Carter, Kris Marshall as Dudley and Sarah Smart as Lola. The plot focused on Carter Krantz who arrives in Blackpool to investigate who killed his mother. He gets a job in the local strip club and soon realises that the town has many dark secrets. Rating 8.2 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Lisa Kudrow posted this photo on Instagram, pictured with comedian Mae Martin. The pair were in the resort for the filming of Netflix series Feel Good. The series follows a recovering addict and comedian who is trying to control the addictive behaviours and intense romanticism that permeate every facet of her life. Rating 7.5

3. Feel Good

Lisa Kudrow posted this photo on Instagram, pictured with comedian Mae Martin. The pair were in the resort for the filming of Netflix series Feel Good. The series follows a recovering addict and comedian who is trying to control the addictive behaviours and intense romanticism that permeate every facet of her life. Rating 7.5 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Kals Kats on stage at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, 2018, in a scene from Phantom Thread, starring Daniel Day-Lewis. Rating 7.4

4. Phantom Thread

Kals Kats on stage at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, 2018, in a scene from Phantom Thread, starring Daniel Day-Lewis. Rating 7.4 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolDiego Luna