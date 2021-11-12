Historic Blackpool Promenade shelter restored

Members have repainted and renovated the shelter and bench in North Shore which is among eight granted Grade II listed status in August this year.

It has taken two months of hard work to complete the project, working alongside the council which is undertaking its own repainting scheme for the historic structures.

Blackpool Civic Trust chairman Joan Humble said weather conditions for the volunteers had been “very harsh at times” at the site opposite Norkeed Road and Norkeed Court apartments.

She added: “Many of the residents came over to thank civic trust volunteers for their work.

“The widespread affection in which these Promenade shelters is held was very obvious, with mums with their children, older people in their mobility scooters, dog-walkers, hikers, cyclists and visitors to the town, all stopping to say how much they admired these handsome Edwardian structures.

“Blackpool Civic Trust worked closely with the council, which is part way through a major programme of renovating and painting the other 15 listed shelters.”

The Civic Trust submitted applications last year for eight shelters to be listed, with the status confirmed in August this year. They joined eight shelters which were already Grade II listed.

Most of the shelters were made between 1903 and 1904 by renowned iron-founders Walter MacFarlane and Co (MacFarlanes), of Glasgow and the Lion Foundry Company, of Kirkintilloch.

The Middle and Lower Walk Colonnades in North Shore were also granted Grade II listed status in August, and the Civic Trust hopes to work with the council next year on another repainting scheme.

To find out more about becoming a member of Blackpool Civic Trust, visit its website at blackpoolcivictrust.org.uk