Young girl from Preston who had bell's palsy raises more than £1,000 for Brian House Children's Hospice in Blackpool by cutting her hair

A school girl who had bell’s palsy for six months has raised more than £1,000 by having her hair cut.

Eleven-year-old Ellie-Jo Thompson, of Preston, raised £1,200 for Brian House Children’s Hospice in Blackpool by getting sponsored to chop

Ellie Thompson before she had her hair cut

12 inches of her long blonde hair. She then donated the hair to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to illnesses.

The Fulwood High Pupil said she wanted to help children with no hair feel more confident after she struggled with her temporary bell’s palsy which started in October 2017.

She said: “I love my new hair and don’t regret having it cut. I had an illness when I was nine or 10 that made my face look a bit deformed and made people look at me differently. I don’t want children with no hair to be looked at differently either so I wanted to help them. I am a member of Preston Dragons racing club and a lady there is a fund-raiser for Brian House, so I wanted to support that charity.

“I would not have been able to raise the money without the support of Preston Dragons, Preston Marina and my family.

“There was a festival at the marina and they brought me out on the stage to share my story. Everyone was supportive and said I suited my hair.

“I thought I would raise £300 so I can’t believe I managed to get £1,000.”

Her mum, Joanne Smith, said: “Ellie-Jo is over the moon she has raised so much. I am so proud - she has such a big heart.

“Preston Marina put on a festival in the boat yard and as Ellie-Jo had reached £850, they pushed to make it £1,000 by putting people in the stocks and asking for donations.”

Ellie-Jo had her hair cut at her aunt Kelly Holmes’s salon Rare Hair and Beauty, in Plungington Road.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ellie-jothompson