Working in the Vic's children's A&E can be 'really upsetting' but 'all we can do is our best', retiring nurse says

A resort nurse is set to retire after four decades of service.

Sharon Williamson, from St Annes, is stepping down after a long career at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, the majority of which was spent looking after poorly children.

The 58-year-old said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my career here and worked with some truly amazing colleagues and patients.”

Mrs Williamson started her training at the Vic’s Blackpool School of Nursing in 1979. Her first post was in a 65-bed children’s ward, before she underwent further training at John Moore’s University in Liverpool. She then spent 13 years working nights while her daughters were young.

A 10-month stint as paediatric outreach nurse was followed by 22 years on the paediatric unit, before Mrs Williamson took up her most recent post in the children’s A&E department.

She said: “I have enjoyed interacting with countless families over the years. Some of the children have known me all their lives.

“There are things that really upset you but no matter what has happened out there, all we can do is our best for that child and their family while they are here.”

Mrs Williamson, who had “always wanted to be a nurse like my two aunts who had really successful careers”, and her husband now plan to travel across Europe in their motorhome – sometimes with some of their five grandchildren in tow.