The body of Kiena Dawes was found on the track by emergency services. She was just 23.

Kiena's brother Kynan Dawes has pledged to bring up his infant niece Marnie Blu Dawes. But he has had to give up his job as a builder to look after her.

So a GoFundMe page has been opened to help provide for Marnie, raise a deposit for Kynan to rent a house and also assist with funeral costs.

Tragic mum Kierna with daughter Marnie.

"Kynan has promised to be there for Marnie through thick and thin as he struggles to deal with the loss of his sister in such tragic circumstances," said fund organiser Matthew Sanderson.

"Kynan has also had to give up his employment as a builder to take care of Marnie which has already had a significant impact on Kynan’s finances.

"We are asking people not to let Kynan struggle alone. Please support Kynan so he can get a deposit to rent a house, buy some essentials for Marnie and pay towards his sisters funeral."

Kiena had been suffering from mental health issues for some time say relatives.

Young mum Kiena, who moved to Garstang from Lytham St Annes, went missing on Friday and brother Kynan posted a plea on social media for help to find her.

Hours later there were reports of a person being struck by a train on the line at Garstang shortly after 1pm. Rail services were halted for around three hours.

Friends say Kiena had been suffering from mental health issues. Days before her death, Kiena had posted on social media that she was “living through a nightmare”.

On the GoFundMe page Matthew writes: "Marnie is only nine months old and recently lost her mummy to a tragic suicide.

"Marnie’s mummy was only 23.

"As we all know, mental illness and young suicide continues to rise in the UK, it’s just such a shame when the victims leave their young loved ones behind.

"We urge anyone who feels this way to talk to someone or seek help. Please talk to someone and don’t suffer in silence."

On Facebook brother Kynan wrote: "Kiena was in such a bad place in her head. She took the decision to end what was an awful battle in her life."

He said many well-wishers had been asking where to leave flowers asked them to do so on railings in Carlyle Avenue, Blackpool, opposite the home of Kiena's mother.

Tributes to the tragic young mum were posted on both the GoFundMe page and also on Facebook.

Louise Joanne Adams wrote: "I'll never forget you, you were an amazing person, kind, beautiful. I'm completely heartbroken."

Another, Shannon Courtney, said: "Fly high beautiful."

Stranger Ash Paul wrote on Facebook: "I didn't know her, but it's a shame she couldn't see that at the end of the darkest tunnel there is always light. That if you hang on things can get better. RIP>"

Ema Kaylan added: "Beautiful girl you didn't deserve this and will forever be loved and missed."

Shannon Louise added: "RIP beautiful woman. Gone but never forgotten."