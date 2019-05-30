Why this Fleetwood saleswoman's hair turned blue

Blue is the colour for mum-of-three Mel Musson - at least for the next few weeks.

Mel, 42, of Devonshire Avenue in Thornton, decided to dye her hair a colour she had never tried before, a vivid dark blue shade with pink streaks.

But this wasn't a random decision; she did it to raise money for charity Alzheimer’s Society, whose main colours are blue and pink.

The sales advisor at the Fleetwood branch of Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, on Lord Street, was asked by the company if she wanted to support their chosen charity with a sponsored event.

Mel decided to get her hair dyed and so did her two Fleetwood colleagues.

Fellow sales advisor Katrina Jenkins went for a multi-coloured approach and manager Lisa Scheib-Edwards chose a lighter blonde appearance.

Between them, the girls have raised £200 for the charity, with the help of generous customers who sponsored them.

Mel said: "I've never had my fair such a vivid colour before - I once went for purple but it was a lot more subtle.

"My 20 year old daughter, Caitlin, laughed at first but I think she quite likes it really.

"Customers have been great.

"Most people know someone with dementia and they have been happy to help. We’d like to thank everyone who donated.

"Alzheimer’s Society is our company’s charity of the year and one we all care about because it affects so many families."

Mel didn't go to a hairdresser for the new colour - husband Mark, 44, was happy to perform that task.

Scrivens chose Alzheimer’s Society as its charity of the year for the fifth year running because some research has found a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

The family business, which was established in 1938, has 181 stores in England and Wales, and 1,100 employees.