Urgent staff appeal at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Blackpool Victoria Hospital has issued an urgent appeal for staff to cover shifts tonight (Sunday) and tomorrow to meet heavy demand.

Bosses took the unusual step of making the plea via social media on Sunday afternoon, saying: "We need staff for shifts this evening, tonight or tomorrow. Enhanced rates available. Bleep 930 for more details. Thank you."

A hospital spokesman added: "Demand for services is particularly high - we would urge everyone to use the right service, including self-care at home, urgent care centres and calling 111 for non-emergency help."