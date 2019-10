An autumn fair boosted Trinity Hospice funds by more than £700.

The event was held by Lytham St Annes Friends of Trinity Hospice Autumn Fair at Fairhaven Methodist Church and featured stalls offering Hospice Christmas cards, jewellery and unwanted gifts as well as a chocolate tombola.

Catherine Jones and Sian Perrin at the cake stall at a coffee morning held by the Lytham St Annes Friends of Trinity Hospice at Fairhaven Methodist Church

"It was lovely to see the church hall so full and thanks to everyone who supported the fair," said Friends spokesman Lesley Dobson.

Barbara Dobson, Pat Crean and Mairi Pilgrim in the kitchen at the Lytham St Annes Friends of Trinity Hospice coffee morning