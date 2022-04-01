Three out of five rating for Blackpool takeaway

Happy Garden, a takeaway at 471 St Annes Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on March 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

It means that of Blackpool's 269 takeaways with ratings, 150 (56%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating. Takeaways, restaurants and other venues selling food are regularly inspected by council environmental health officers to provide the ‘score on the door’ ratings.