Three out of five rating for Blackpool takeaway
A Blackpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Simon Drury
Friday, 1st April 2022, 1:52 pm
Happy Garden, a takeaway at 471 St Annes Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on March 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Read More
Read MoreBlackpool food hygiene: These are the 12 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars ...
It means that of Blackpool's 269 takeaways with ratings, 150 (56%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating. Takeaways, restaurants and other venues selling food are regularly inspected by council environmental health officers to provide the ‘score on the door’ ratings.