Thornton mum who died suddenly saved two lives through organ donation

A Thornton mum who died suddenly saved the lives of two people in desperate need of organ transplants.

Julie Foster, 40, was found collapsed in the kitchen of her Knowsley Crescent home on the morning of 25 February.

Julie Foster

She was resuscitated by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

But she had suffered a hypoxic brain injury, caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain, and died the following day.

A registered organ donor, her liver, spleen and kidneys were donated.

At her inquest at Blackpool Town Hall on Thursday, pathologist Dr Mark Sissons said levels of class A and prescription drugs had been found in Miss Foster’s blood.

He said: “This combination posed a significant threat to life. Julie has taken this combination of drugs which has caused her to stop breathing for a period of time, and during that period she has suffered a brain injury.”

Her death marked another tragedy for the family, as her brother, Ian Foster, died after setting himself on fire on Blackpool’s North Pier in 2006.

Handing down a conclusion of a drugs-related death, coroner Andrew Cousins said: “Miss Foster saved two lives through organ donation, which is commendable.”