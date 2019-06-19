This is how you could help Trinity Hospice

Trinity Hospice is calling on people across the Fylde coast to join its board of trustees.

The hospice needs five new trustees who can help to steer the organisation through a ‘time of unprecedented change’.

David Houston, chief executive, said: “With a new strategy and business plan, we are responding to radical health sector reforms, growing competition both locally and nationally, and we’re seeing increasing numbers of people across the Fylde coast living and dying with complex end-of-life needs.

“Over the past 30 years, we have derived our success by focusing on what really matters – our patients, and in being responsive to our patients’ needs we have ensured high quality and compassionate care for them and their families. “This responsiveness and engagement is central to our continued success.”

The hospice, on Low Moor Road, Bispham, is looking to recruit new trustees who are over 21 with experience and skills in either investment, health and social care, human resources, retail management or in being a company director.

Other skills will be considered.

The board meets six times a year, and trustees are also required to commit to joining sub-committees and attending staff meetings.

The majority of meetings start no earlier than 4.30pm though staff meetings are held during the working day.

Nigel Law, chairman of the board of trustees at Trinity, said: “We are looking for experienced people who either live or work on the Fylde coast to be advocates for our amazing charity, and our vision that everyone on the Fylde coast has access to good end-of-life care and a good death.

“This is a voluntary position, supported by an expenses policy, with fantastic rewards.”

Expressions of interest should be sent to Trinity Hospice and Palliative Care Services, Low Moor Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0BG or to lorraine.oxley@nhs.net by Sunday, July 21.