Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Blackpool.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Blackpool where men have the shortest life expectancy.

South Promenade & Seasiders Way Men in South Promenade & Seasiders Way have a life expectancy of 64.71 years.

North Shore Men in North Shore have a life expectancy of 67.09 years.

Central Blackpool Men in Central Blackpool have a life expectancy of 67.63 years.

North East Centre Men in North East Centre have a life expectancy of 70.97 years.