The Food Standards Agency has been inspecting restaurants, takeaways and cafes in Blackpool to assess how hygienic they are.

16 establishments in and around Blackpool have been rated either 0 or 1-star for food hygiene, which means they have been ordered to improve. Here they are based on their most recent inspection and the rating given on the Food Standards Agency website.

1. Blackpool Rangers Football Club Cafe Hygiene rating: 1, last inspection: 2/3/19 other Buy a Photo

2. Sabai Sabai Hygiene rating: 1, last inspection: 23/3/19 other Buy a Photo

3. Food Hub Hygiene rating: 0, last inspection: 25/7/18 other Buy a Photo

4. Xanders Hygiene rating: 1, last inspection: 12/12/18 other Buy a Photo

