These are the best Blackpool GP practices for patient satisfaction

Blackpool Gazette can today reveal a list of Blackpool’s best GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of Blackpool postcodes. Here is the list of the best surgeries in Blackpool, based on the percentage of people who described their overall experience of their GP practice as good, with a percentage of 80 or more. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. South King Street Medical Centre The Medical Centre, 25 South King Street, Blackpool, FY1 4NF. 86 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2. St Pauls Medical Centre Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2HH. 84 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. Layton Medical Centre 200 Kingscote Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7EN. 85 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

4. Bloomfield Medical Centre 118-120 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, FY1 6JW. 89 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

