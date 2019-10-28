GP

These are the best Blackpool GP practices for patient satisfaction

Blackpool Gazette can today reveal a list of Blackpool’s best GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of Blackpool postcodes. Here is the list of the best surgeries in Blackpool, based on the percentage of people who described their overall experience of their GP practice as good, with a percentage of 80 or more. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

The Medical Centre, 25 South King Street, Blackpool, FY1 4NF. 86 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

1. South King Street Medical Centre

The Medical Centre, 25 South King Street, Blackpool, FY1 4NF. 86 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2HH. 84 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2. St Pauls Medical Centre

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2HH. 84 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
200 Kingscote Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7EN. 85 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. Layton Medical Centre

200 Kingscote Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7EN. 85 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
118-120 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, FY1 6JW. 89 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

4. Bloomfield Medical Centre

118-120 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, FY1 6JW. 89 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3