‘The staff deserve hero status’ - Your reaction as Blackpool Victoria Hospital again told it ‘requires improvement’

Blackpool Victoria Hospital is under pressure again following an inspection into the NHS trust which runs it.

Almost two years after the health watchdog Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the hospital ‘requires’ improvement, it has given it the score again.

The inspection gives a rating over five key areas: safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, levels of caring, and leadership.

The report did find staff understood how to protect patients from abuse and the service worked well with other agencies to do so. It controlled infection risk well.

"I have to pipe in here my family members have all received the best care ever from Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Under the conditions that they have to work, understaffed and in my eyes underpaid, they do a great job. A lot of the problem is people going in demanding to be seen instantly and sometimes that just isn’t possible."

Tracey Land

"It is an extremely poor hospital, but I do think that’s at a management level. Both my mum and dad were made worse because of this place in my opinion (dad didn’t survive). It used to be fantastic though years ago when my dad had a bypass . I have to say that ward 18 is very good and treated me well this year. And the people in A&E, I don’t know how you do it, hats off to you."

Brett Swinton

"Pump more funding in and then maybe the staff won’t be pushed to their absolute limit. They are humans just like us all and can only do the best with what they are provided!"

Fiona Taylor

"Well, all I can say is those who work in the emergency room in A&E are legends...when I was in there with a family member they were brilliant and deserve hero status with what they have to deal with on a daily basis."

Paul Machen

"When I was in A & E there was an old lady and she was very rude to the staff she wanted to be see there and then it was New Year’s Eve and the department was very busy I pray for the staff that work in that department. They do a great job."

Jane Johnston

"It’s great that a lot of people have had good care, but I’ve seen elderly people not get the care they need and deserve in there. Staff members sat around laughing while buzzers are going off on wards populated by older people. It’s not good."

Steph Houghton

"I visited the hospital 109 times in two years before they eventually did an operation on me which stopped the problems I was having."

Kyle Andrews

"The cardiac care are the best and the paramedics are angels .... don’t condemn all cos of a few."

Frances Roberts

"They do the best they can with limited resources."

Annemarie Cribbon

"I agree the staff are caring and nice but they need more hands."

Regan Beavis