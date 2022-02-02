The offer of a Kit-Kat really does take the biscuit, says hospital workers threatening strike

The disgruntled domestics and catering staff are employed by private firm OCS at health sites run by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust.

They include The Harbour in Blackpool, which may face strike action next month after what the fuming staff have labelled ‘a final slap in the face’.

The outsourced workers were already angry at being paid less than NHS colleagues doing the same jobs; for being ignored for months when they complained; and for being given two chocolate fingers for keeping Covid wards safe while NHS-employed staff received more for doing the same job.

Domestic and catering staff employed by OCS at The Harbour are threatening to strike

They have now been told that a collective complaint lodged last May has been thrown out because NHS Trust bosses are looking at whether to keep the contract private or take it back in-house.

UNISON Regional Organiser Dale Ollier said: “The workers voted 97.8 per cent in favour of taking strike action in a consultative ballot.

“They hoped they could reach an amicable resolution, however, OCS deciding not to uphold the complaint for the reasons given is unfair and unacceptable.”

“OCS staff are understandably feeling increasingly frustrated at the existing two-tier system in place.

“We warned OCS that if the parties were unable to seek agreement, we would be prepared to pursue a formal ballot on industrial action. In the absence of any offer whatsoever to resolve this dispute, the workers have been left with no other choice.”

OCS and the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust were both contacted for comment.

