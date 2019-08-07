The free anonymous mental health help website The Big White Wall is now available in Blackpool

An online mental health resource is now available in Blackpool after being rolled out.

The Big White Wall provides anonymous help – including peer-to-peer support, personal assessments, and self-help courses – for those who need it.

It has been available to use for those living in Fylde and Wyre for five years, with 2,748 people signed up, and is now open to those in Blackpool too.

Dr Neil Hartley-Smith, a resort GP and clinical adviser to the area’s commissioning groups, said: “Big White Wall is a fantastic tool for people who are suffering as they can log in anonymously and express how they are feeling to a community of people who feel the same way.

“And for those who struggle to put how they feel into words, they can ‘draw a brick’ to express the difficulties they are facing, which many people find quite therapeutic and

relieving.”

See bigwhitewall.com or click here to register.