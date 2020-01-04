‘Thank you for saving my life’ - message to Blackpool police officer

Have your say

Police officers in Blackpool were sent a bag of chocolates and a card with a moving message of gratitude.

The presents were sent after police helped a member of the public who was considering taking their life.

In the card the handwritten note said: "Dear all officers/ sgt Paul,

“From the bottom of our hearts we would like to say a very big thank you for all your time, effort and support in December when I was contemplating taking my own life.

“The support I received from officers and also Sgt Paul, who gave support and advice over the phone to my girlfriend who was at home and raised the concern.

“I really can’t thank you enough!”