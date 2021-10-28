Tangerine army return to Blackpool Victoria Hospital's A&E department
Volunteers have returned to the A&E department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital after being stood down due to the pandemic.
The helpers, who wear tangerine shirts, perform a range of duties including preparing food and refreshments for staff and patients, as well as providing support to patients and being a friendly face to speak to.
Dr Anthony Kearns, head of emergency medicine, said: “It’s truly fantastic to welcome back the volunteers and see them once again amongst us.
“Understandably, the pandemic meant that they couldn’t be on site, but now they’re back and once again integral to collaborative patient care.
"Don’t underestimate the powerful role of that tangerine uniform.”
Vicky Smith, senior sister, added: “There has been a noticeable boost since the return of the volunteers – they are a valuable service in this department.
"The volunteers not only chat to patients but look after their nutrition and hydration which is an important aspect of patient care.”
