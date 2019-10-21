Student nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital is hoping to help reduce loneliness by setting up a voluntary social and health information service

Chloe Doherty, of Staining, is working with Blackpool Victoria Hospital to set up a series of meet-ups for members of the community, incorporating various activities with important information on health and wellbeing.

The 21-year-old, who is in her second year at University of Central Lancashire, and working at Blackpool Victoria, said: “As part of my role at Blackpool Victoria I went to a patient experience meeting to see how we can make people’s experiences here better. We want to make the community aware of what the hospital does and what services are on offer.

“On top of this, Blackpool Council is working to improve social isolation. So I am looking to work on both of these and start up a free voluntary service for older adults who are isolated and need some company or some who may want to make some friends in Blackpool.

“The service will include an hour or two a week and will provide tea and coffee, different activities and events, support services and local resources to help give them the best health and well-being we can. We will have district nurses giving information on health and wellbeing and I have been in contact with Blackpool Carers Centre to give carers an insight to what we offer.

“At the moment, I am trying to get the message out and the patient experience team at Blackpool Victoria is looking into funding.

“But if anyone wants to help or if any businesses want to get involved to support or offer prizes and experiences, they can email me at chloedoherty97@icloud.com.”

More details will be released by Chloe and the hospital in the near future.