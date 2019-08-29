Public invited to Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre NHS meetings

People living in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have been invited to see local NHS decision-making in action next week.

The next meeting of the Governing Bodies at NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) will take place at the NHS offices at Blackpool Stadium, Seasiders Way, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Both meetings will be held ‘in common’, meaning they will take place in the same room and at the same time, from 1pm to 3pm.

The role of the Governing Bodies is to oversee the work of the CCG and ensure arrangements are in place to allow the organisation to effectively carry out its duties.

Blackpool CCG chairman Roy Fisher said: “The CCG Governing Bodies make some very important decisions and we encourage people to come along and be part of it.

“We have decided to hold the two meetings together as this is a much more effective use of people’s time. A number of Governing Body members attend both meetings and have been asked to present the same information twice in some cases.

“This is just another way our two organisations continue to work more collaboratively to streamline processes so we can focus on our main priority – commissioning the best possible services for people living on the Fylde Coast. The two CCGs will still, however, remain as individual statutory bodies and legal entities”

Members of the public are invited to attend and observe the meeting. They can also submit any questions they want to be asked in writing in advance of the meeting. To do this, complete the form at www.fyldecoastccgs.nhs.uk/contact-us/general-enquiries/

To view the agenda and papers Fylde and Wyre CCG’s meeting, visit https://www.fyldecoastccgs.nhs.uk/events/september-2019-fylde-and-wyre-ccg-governing-body-meeting/ and for Blackpool CCG, visithttps://www.fyldecoastccgs.nhs.uk/events/september-2019-governing-body-meeting/

For more information, contact Fylde and Wyre CCG Governing Body secretary Pam Bowling at pam.bowling@nhs.netor Blackpool CCG Governing Body secretary Louise Talbot at l.talbot@nhs.net