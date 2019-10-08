Preesall mum Theresa gets a Royal seal of approval for national award

A Preesall woman has been handed a national Giving Voice Award for recognition of her work in children’s communication.

Mum-of-one Theresa Mayman was recognised for raising public awareness of children’s communication needs through the national media.

She was interviewed live on the BBC Victoria Derbyshire television programme and Channel 5 News about her fight to get her son, Jacob, the speech and language therapy support he needs.

Jacob, six, has Developmental Verbal Dyspraxia (DVD) – a neurological and motor speech disorder – and struggles to move his mouth to the right places to make the correct sounds.

The annual Giving Voice Awards celebrate those who have campaigned to highlight how speech and language therapy transforms lives.

They are presented to individuals and organisations that have made particularly valuable contributions to improving the lives of people with communication and/or swallowing needs.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex attended awards, as Patron of The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists and posed for photos with Theresa and her fellow award winners, inset.