Poulton man completes running and walking challenges in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Pilling for Cancer Research UK

A Poulton man has raised more than £2,000 to show support for his wife and two friends who have been treated for cancer.

Jolyon Barlow has taken on six running and walking challenges in aid of Cancer Research, collecting £2,600 in sponsorship money.

The 49-year-old felt compelled to do something for the charity, as his wife, Susan, has been treated for breast cancer twice and his friends, Lee Yeomans and Tim Fisher have had ear, nose and throat cancer.

As part of his challenge, Jolyon completed a Blackpool Park Run 5k and then walked 11k to his home in Poulton.

He took part in Run the Lights 10k in Blackpool, where Lee lives; did the Fleetwood Park Run 5k and the Pilling 10k, where Tim lives and walked 16k from Pilling to Poulton.

He said: “My wife, 49, has had cancer on two occasions. She was diagnosed in 2009 and in 2016 and has had the cancer removed.

“Lee found out he had cancer last July, and Tim was diagnosed with the same cancer in November. Both have been treated and have been told there are no signs of cancer now.

“I thought in their honour, I would do these fund-raising challenges and it has snowballed.

“I would not say I was massively athletic but I have played cricket and I do a lot of walking.

“My run in Fleetwood and then Pilling, followed by the 16k walk was hard, especially in the heat.

“But I have raised £2,600 so I am really chuffed. The money I raise will help fund life-saving research and to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured, so it is a great cause.”

To add to Jolyon’s fund-raising, visit www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jolyons-giving-page